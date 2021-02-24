Covid-19: Flora Day cancelled for second consecutive year
- Published
Flora Day in the Cornish town of Helston has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival, held on 8 May each year, attracts thousands of people to watch dancers and a band parade through the streets.
Organisers said it would be "impossible" to hold the celebrations while maintaining public safety.
A series of virtual events have been planned as this year's replacement.
On Facebook organisers said it was "with great sadness" that the event had been put on hold again.
"The Helston Flora Day Association has been following closely the government information and guidance on the current pandemic and wishes to ensure the safety of the public, participants, and Helston Town Band members", it said.
Nigel Pascoe, from the group, said it had discussed "every possibility", but felt it was "physically impossible" to host this year.
"Please stay safe and we look forward to welcoming you to Helston in 2022," a statement read.
A full list of the online events is due to be announced on the Flora Day's website.
