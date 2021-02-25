Driver, 60, dies in crash
A 60-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash in north Cornwall.
The man was driving on the A39 between Bude and Kilkhampton just before 18:00 GMT on Wednesday when it happened.
He was taken to Derriford Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other driver was taken to north Devon hospital with minor injuries.
Police have said they are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which involved a black Mini Cooper and a grey VW Passatt.
The main road remained closed in both directions overnight.
