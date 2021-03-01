BBC News

Ten fire crews deal with large Landulph house fire

image copyrightSaltash Community Fire Station
image captionFirefighters said the house at Landulph "well alight"

Fire crews from across Cornwall and Plymouth have been called to a blaze in south east Cornwall.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to a "large two-storey building" in the Landulph area, near Saltash, at about 02:00 GMT.

Firefighters said the house was "well alight" when they arrived and 10 appliances were eventually brought to extinguish it.

They added they "attacked the fire from multiple locations" while tackling it.

