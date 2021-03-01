Covid-19: Obby Oss celebrations cancelled
The centuries-old Obby Oss celebrations have been cancelled for a second successive year due to coronavirus.
The organisers of the event held in Padstow, Cornwall, have released a statement saying that "with deepest regret, May Day 2021 in cancelled".
The event held on 1 May each year attracts hundreds of people who fill the town's narrow streets for a number of traditional dances.
It was also cancelled in 2020 because of coronavirus restrictions.
The government's "roadmap" for easing coronavirus restrictions says that gatherings of up to 30 people outside will not be allowed before 17 May at the earliest.
There will also be limitations on numbers at large events until 21 June.
The popular event sees two black framed costumes or "osses" paraded through the streets accompanied by dancers, drums and accordions.
Those who support the Old Oss wear red, while blue is the colour for followers for the Peace Oss.
Last week the organisers of Flora Day in Helston, the other major traditional Cornish event held each year in May, announced it was cancelled for 2021.