Rame Head fuel fire not suspicious say police
A large barn blaze in which firefighters dealt with exploding gas cylinders has been brought under control say police.
Six fire crews were called to the blaze at Rame Head near Torpoint in south east Cornwall on Wednesday.
Police said the cause of the fire was not thought to be suspicious and road closures had been lifted.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service have been at the scene dampening down the fire.
A diesel spillage into a local stream was being monitored by the Environment Agency which was "confident the effects will be minimal, and the contamination will disperse naturally", said police.
