Eden Sessions cancelled in 2021 due to Covid restrictions
- Published
The Eden Sessions summer concerts have been cancelled for 2021, the Eden Project has announced.
Global artists including Lionel Richie, My Chemical Romance and Diana Ross were due to perform at the attraction in Cornwall in June and July.
Organisers said the events could not go ahead due to restrictions on outdoor audiences in the pandemic.
A spokesperson for the attraction apologised and said the "ambition" was that all the acts would be rescheduled.
The Script, Bryan Adams and Idles were also on the line-up at the site, which houses a man-made rainforest and plants from around the world in large iconic biomes.
The Eden Project said original tickets will remain valid for any show that is moved to a new date and it would contact ticket holders when new dates are confirmed.
"We're really sorry to disappoint Sessions ticket holders," the spokesperson said, adding their "deepest thanks" for customers' understanding.
"Since the Government's new four-step regulations came in we've been looking long and hard at all the options. Our paramount concern is the safety of our concert-goers and staff," they said.
The Eden Sessions website states ticket-holders can apply for a refund immediately but warned "during this challenging time it could take us up to 60 days to complete refunds".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.