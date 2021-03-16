Devon and Cornwall PCC election 2021: Who will be standing?
- Published
Voters will head to the polls to elect a Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Devon and Cornwall on 6 May.
PCCs work to ensure police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
Their responsibilities include setting out force budgets, holding chief constables to account and providing a link between communities and police.
PCCs are usually elected every four years, but elections were postponed in May 2020 due to coronavirus.
These are the candidates who have said they intend to stand for Devon and Cornwall PCC this year (listed alphabetically):
Brian Blake, Liberal Democrat
Brian Blake served with Devon and Cornwall Police for more than 30 years before moving on to work at the Ministry of Defence for 13 years.
Gareth Derrick, Labour
Gareth Derrick served in the Royal Navy for 36 years and was elected as a city councillor for Plymouth in 2018. He sits on the Police and Crime Panel.
Alison Hernandez, Conservative
Alison Hernandez is the incumbent PCC and was first elected in 2016. She runs her own management consultancy business.
This list will be updated if and when more candidates declare they will stand.
