Cornwall's first female fire chief says 'service needs more women'
- Published
Cornwall's first female Chief Fire Officer has said there is a need for more diversity in the service.
Kathryn Billing's appointment makes her one of seven female fire chiefs in England.
Ms Billing said she was "extremely proud" to be the first woman to take on the role after serving for more than 20 years.
"More women and more diversity is really required within our service," she said.
She began her career as an on-call firefighter in Redruth before becoming Area Commander for Operations.
'More diversity required'
"I joined the service just on the turn of the century... Back then it was quite unusual for people to see a female firefighter."
Ms Billing said it was important for young people, and especially young girls, to see women undertaking professional roles and that opportunities exist in Cornwall.
She told the BBC: "I think it is important because there is that term that if you can't see it you can't be it and it's really important that our young people in Cornwall and girls know there are those opportunities and they exist within Cornwall.
Ms Billing takes over the role from interim Chief Fire Officer Mark Hewitt.