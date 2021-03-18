Ten crews battle Trekenning barn fire
- Published
Ten crews attended a fire in a large barn that burned for nearly 12 hours.
An investigation into the cause is underway after the fire at Trekenning near St Columb, which was reported at 22:50 GMT on Wednesday.
Crews from St Columb, Wadebridge and Padstow were among those who attended - no injuries were reported.
The 50m (164ft) fire spread from the barn which housed machinery and fuel, to three residential roofs.
Crews remained at the scene nearly 12 hours after the first call out.
