Cornwall plane crash: Red Arrows grounded after Hawk jet crash
The RAF and Royal Navy have paused flying of all Hawk T1 jets - including the Red Arrows - after a Navy jet crashed in Cornwall.
Two pilots ejected from the aircraft, which was from the 736 Naval Air Squadron based at RNAS Culdrose, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed.
Defence Minister Johnny Mercer said engine failure was suspected.
The MoD said the pause in operations was a "precautionary measure while investigations were ongoing".
Police said they received reports of the two-seater training aircraft crashing in the St Martin area on the Lizard Peninsula on Thursday morning.
The pilots, who were airlifted to hospital, are in a stable condition "without significant injury", police said.
Ejection seat manufacturer Martin-Baker said it was the first ejection from a Royal Navy aircraft in 18 years.
An MoD spokesperson said: "Safety is our paramount concern. The RAF has decided to temporarily pause Hawk T1 operations as a precautionary measure, while investigations are ongoing."
Earlier this week it was announced the RAF would retire its fleet of 76 T1 jets as part of a defence review.