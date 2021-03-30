Phil Confue resigns from Cornwall health trust
- Published
The chief executive of a health trust where a review into governance has been commissioned, has resigned.
Phil Confue has been in charge of the Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT) since 2010.
He is being replaced at the trust, which runs Cornwall's mental health services and community hospitals, by Matthew Patrick on an interim basis.
CPFT confirmed his departure and said it "does not intend to comment" on the reasons.
It added that it "has commissioned a review of its governance processes and will consider the recommendations arising from the review when it is complete".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.