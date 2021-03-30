Coronavirus: Royal Cornwall Show cancelled for second time
- Published
The 2021 Royal Cornwall Show has been cancelled for a second time due to concerns about coronavirus.
The Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association had postponed the show from June to the 9 to 11 September.
It was also postponed last year, due to the pandemic, but organisers said the show will now take place in June 2022.
"We know that this decision will come as a huge disappointment to many," Chris Riddle, secretary of the association said.
📣ANNOUNCEMENT!— Royal Cornwall Show (@RoyalCornwall) March 30, 2021
With great sadness we have to announce the cancellation of the 2021 RCS this September
Due to uncertainty & the safety of all those involved we feel this is the right decision
We can't wait to see you in June 2022!
Full statement here - https://t.co/RnujuI3ycT pic.twitter.com/PAKG1ldCUG
He added: "We hope that our visitors, members, exhibitors, and traders understand this difficult decision we have had to make, and we thank them for their patience at this time."
With the unknown future rules surrounding social distancing, restrictions and the possible threat of a third wave, there was no way to be certain that the show could be held in its usual form, it was decided.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.