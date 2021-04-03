G7 Cornwall: Protest against Carbis Bay building work
- Published
Campaigners have been protesting against development work taking place at a hotel in west Cornwall to be used during the G7 summit.
The Carbis Bay Hotel started work prior to submitting plans, angering environmentalists.
Campaigners claimed the work was damaging ancient woodland and badger setts in the area, near St Ives.
A planning application has since been made for three buildings. The hotel has been approached for a comment.
The three single-storey buildings are to provide nine meeting rooms for the summit, due to take place from 11 to 13 June.
'Final straw'
About 100 people protested on the beach on Saturday afternoon, including supporters of the Extinction Rebellion group.
Local resident Jane Cowans said: "Suddenly it's concrete all over the area where they've cleared all the trees ... I think this is just the final straw."
Planning authority Cornwall Council previously said it did not have powers to stop works while it considered the application "but we urge owners to do so".
The hotel might have to remove anything constructed afterwards if the application is refused.
The Carbis Bay Estate previously said it was working closely with the council and independent bodies in connection with the work.
The hotel has been approached for a comment, but said on its Facebook page the site was not an ancient woodland and there were no setts.
It added it was planning to plant "a plethora of trees and plants more suited to the coastal environment".
During the summit, leaders from the UK, United States, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan will gather, along with those from Australia, India, South Korea and the EU.
Tourism organisation Visit Cornwall said it estimated the summit could provide a £50m economic boost.