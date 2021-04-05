Fire crews tackle gorse wildfire near St Just
- Published
Fire crews are tackling a large gorse fire in Cornwall.
Emergency services received reports at 07:40 BST of flames spotted in the area of Bartinney, St Just.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire was spread out over an area approximately 200m (656ft) wide.
Crews from St Just and Penzance have been using beaters to extinguish the blaze. The fire service said it had been "making good progress".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.