Cornwall nature reserve 'devastated' by gorse fire
A wildlife trust is counting the "devastating" cost to wildlife of a fire which ripped through a nature reserve.
Many animals were killed in the blaze at Caer Bran near St Just in Cornwall, Cornwall Wildlife Trust said.
Callum Deveney, head of nature reserves, said the fire, which follows another at a reserve in February, had hit many animals in breeding season.
"This one is worse because it's when wildlife is coming alive," he said.
"At this time of year a fire like this is devastating."
Emergency services received reports of smoke spotted in the area of Bartinney, St Just, at 06:22 BST on Monday.
Fire investigators are working to establish the cause of the fire.
