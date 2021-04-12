Covid: 'Amazing' reopening for South West customers
Gym and pool users, hair salon customers and shoppers have described how "amazing" they feel to be using services again.
All shops, leisure centres, hair and beauty salons, zoos and libraries reopened on Monday as part of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.
Pubs and cafes with outdoor areas are also able to open with some rules.
One gym-user in St Austell, Cornwall said she "could not stop smiling" while using a rowing machine.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson described it as "a major step forward" but urged people to "behave responsibly".
Joanna Cokell and Rachael Martin, both 32, said they were thrilled to be able to get back to the gym in St Austell as soon as the doors opened on Monday morning.
"As soon as I sat on the machine - I can't stop smiling - I was like: 'This is the start of it - summer body!'" said Ms Cokell.
"Oh, it's amazing ... It's been a long hard few weeks - well, few months really, without any exercise, and routine," Ms Martin added.
"It's difficult to exercise at home, there's always other things that need doing: the dishes in the sink, the kids needing looking after.
"At least if you come here you can just focus on what you're doing", she said.
Adam Newton, from St Austell, who has been a swimmer "for years" got back to the leisure centre pool bright and early.
He said: "It was a great feeling - I've missed it a lot. I do do a bit of sea swimming but I'm not much for sea swimming in the winter".
Restaurants and pubs are allowed to serve food and drinks to customers sitting outside.
Rob Braddick, who runs five premises across north Devon, including The Waterfront Inn in Westward Ho!, said beer gardens had been "really busy" since reopening, and he had heard "some people have taken the day off work".
He said: "It's been a very trying 18 months or so, we've had lots of sleepless nights. But we got there... hopefully we'll be back to full steam again by the end of the year."
Zoos in Newquay and Paignton have reopened, as well as the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in Gweek, which saw staff cheering visitors as they arrived.
The Scillonian passenger ferry between Penzance and the Isles of Scilly has also started sailing again, taking visitors staying at self-catering holiday lets.
Hotels have to wait until 17 May to reopen under government plans.
