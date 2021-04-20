Bee-eater bird photographed on Isles of Scilly
A "very rare" exotic bird called the Bee-eater has been photographed on the Isles of Scilly.
The Southern European breeding bird known for its brightly coloured feathers was pictured on St Mary's on Sunday by local man Robin Mawer.
The birds can fly to England from northern Africa in warm southerly winds as they migrate to Europe in Spring.
"Nothing quite matches the fabulous birds," a British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) spokesman said.
Paul Stancliffe told the BBC: "They are very rare, so rare... There are an average of 75 sightings a year - and when you think there are 11 million wrens in Britain."
He said in some years small flocks of Bee-eaters are seen but in other springs they are "incredibly scarce" - adding this the only one reported in Britain at the moment.
He said: "There are bird watchers that never see one in Britain - I think if a Bee-eater turned up there'd be lots of people wanting to see it."
As its name suggests the bird eats flying insects including bees and wasps which they first rub against their perch to discharge the sting, according to the BTO.