Red road sign stolen from Red Post near Bude
- Published
A distinctive and "historic" red road sign that is popular with selfie-takers has been stolen.
The owner of the adjacent Red Post Inn said the "landmark" sign had been at the crossroads near Bude, Cornwall "for so long it is just part of the place".
"Everyone knows where it is and all the tourists take selfies with it", Tracy Horrocks explained.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the sign is "historic" and they are investigating.
Mrs Horrocks' daughter, Jessica Townley said they discovered the theft on Monday after being told by a neighbour.
She said: "It's very sad and it does feel like something is missing."
Police said they believed the theft at the junction of the A3072 and the B3254 had taken place on Friday.
A local woman found the dismantled sign on the ground while walking her dog on Saturday, but it had gone again when she returned to collect and return it on Sunday.
Mrs Townley added several small businesses in the area "rely" on the sign, which has sat at the crossroads for "hundreds of years".
She said: "A lot of our signage is red and centred around this historic point and what it represents."
The pub has offered a £500 reward for the safe return of the sign, with a local man had offering to match them.
Mrs Horrocks said they were hoping it was "just a prank" and it had not been stolen for scrap metal.
"We're asking local people to check their dashcam footage, because our CCTV does not cover the sign.
"Everyone just wants it back," she added.