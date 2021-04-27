Drilling to start in weeks at Eden Project's geothermal scheme
A £17m geothermal power scheme at the Eden Project in Cornwall has moved a step forward with the arrival of a 55m (180ft) high drilling rig.
The 450-tonne research rig will drill down 4.5km (2.8 miles) into granite to test the potential power in the area.
If it goes to plan another rig nearby will drill a hole of the same depth for producing electricity.
The Eden Project is hoping phase one will start before the attraction reopens to visitors on 17 May.
It is expected the first phase of drilling will take five months to reach its target depth.
The second phase will use steam created from hot water found deep underground to power turbines producing electricity.
The Eden Project said "successfully completing the second phase" would generate enough power for it to become carbon zero by 2023.
The Eden Project scheme joins at least two others in Cornwall, including one at the United Downs site near Redruth and another which heats a swimming lido at Penzance.
Mr Smit said it was "every romantic's dream" and a "privilege for Eden to be involved in a team embracing the future with the skills of the engineer and the power of the imagination".
The scheme would be "laying down a marker for a future that is ours to make", he said.
Project leader Eden Geothermal Ltd secured £17m funding for the first phase from the European Regional Development Fund, Cornwall Council and investment trust GCP Infrastructure Investments.
