Family of moped rider killed in Newquay crash pay tribute
- Published
The family of a moped rider who died in a road crash have paid tribute, saying they are "sadly missing" him.
Tim Jones died in a collision with a Mercedes car on the A3075 near Newquay, Cornwall, at about 16:30 BST on Monday.
The 22-year-old from Newquay was pronounced dead at the scene.
The car driver, a 48-year-old man from the area who sustained minor injuries, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs, police said.
Mr Jones' family said in a tribute: "Tim we are sadly missing you. Our hearts died with you. You are forever in our thoughts.
"God bless you son, you are with the angels now. Love, mum, dad and Gemma."
The collision occurred near the Gwinear Fishery, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The arrested man was released under investigation while inquiries continued.
