Cornwall 3D printers replicate autistic man's favourite toy
- Published
The mum of an autistic man is delighted a 3D printing company has made identical replicas of his cherished microphone toy.
Jake Sperling, 27, from Penzance, Cornwall, uses the toy as a comfort, becoming distressed when it is missing.
His prized 11-year-old possession was recently binned by mistake.
After rescuing it, Mandy Sperling said the near-miss made her realise "how important it was" to her son and she "needed to replicate it".
Following a Facebook plea from Mrs Sperling, Launceston company J-supplied stepped in and created eight new microphones.
She said: "He takes it literally everywhere with him, the only place he doesn't take it is to bed."
Asked what happens when it is lost, Mrs Sperling explained Jake would "go absolutely ballistic".
"We get several times a day 'microphone, microphone, where's my microphone?'
"It was a free gift from years ago, it's impossible to replace with an original because it's so old," Mrs Sperling added.
The 3D printing firm produced eight replicas of the microphones in a variety of different colours.
Martin Jewell, managing director at J-supplied, said: "It was an absolute pleasure. It's great to hear the feedback, it's really humbling."
Mrs Sperling, added: "My only problem now is he carries around two microphones."
