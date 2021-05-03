BBC News

Gannel estuary: Pipe leaking 'torrent' of sewage fixed

image captionRaw sewage was pictured flowing into the Gannel Estuary which is popular with swimmers

A burst pipe which caused "a torrent" of raw sewage to pour into a popular estuary has been fixed, a water company has confirmed.

The leak on the Gannel estuary near Newquay, about 320ft (100m) from Crantock Beach, began at about 09:00 BST on Friday.

South West Water said it worked "round the clock" until the repair was complete on Sunday.

A spokeswoman said further spillage was prevented through tankering.

She added that the firm had "taken samples of the water at Crantock Beach and this shows that the bathing water quality meets the excellent standard we provide".

In a statement, the company said it was "now planning to replace this old sewer to make sure this lovely area is protected".

