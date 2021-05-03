Gannel estuary: Pipe leaking 'torrent' of sewage fixed
- Published
A burst pipe which caused "a torrent" of raw sewage to pour into a popular estuary has been fixed, a water company has confirmed.
The leak on the Gannel estuary near Newquay, about 320ft (100m) from Crantock Beach, began at about 09:00 BST on Friday.
South West Water said it worked "round the clock" until the repair was complete on Sunday.
A spokeswoman said further spillage was prevented through tankering.
She added that the firm had "taken samples of the water at Crantock Beach and this shows that the bathing water quality meets the excellent standard we provide".
In a statement, the company said it was "now planning to replace this old sewer to make sure this lovely area is protected".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.