Cornwall road drainage questions after driver died
- Published
A coroner is calling for better drainage on a road where a 26-year-old driver died after he lost control of his car in a downpour.
Ryan Taylor's Jaguar aquaplaned off the A390 at Coliza Hill near St Austell in March 2019, an inquest in Truro heard.
The driver of a Mazda with which the Jaguar collided was seriously injured.
Assistant coroner for Cornwall Guy Davies said action should be taken to reduce the risk of future deaths by the road having better drainage.
He added that he would send a report to Cornwall Council about the current drainage system.
The inquest heard that Mr Taylor suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene of the crash.
Between 20mm (0.8ins) and 30mm (1.2ins) of rain had fallen in the area.
Mr Davies said there had been no driver error, no excessive speed or unsafe driving involved.
He concluded that Mr Taylor's death was the result of a road traffic collision.
