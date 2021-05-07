Cornish choir releases song with message for G7 world leaders
A children's cathedral choir has released a song to send a message to world leaders ahead of the G7 summit.
The song has lyrics by Sir Tim Rice and asks the leaders to "collaborate and take their responsibility seriously".
Truro Cathedral Choir soloist Chloe, 16, said the song called 'Gee Seven' has "made me think about how I use my voice and what I want to say with it".
Schools and choirs from across the world are invited to learn the song ahead of the summit.
So far 13,000 children have signed up from 18 countries including Australia, Canada and Vietnam.
The aim is for 50,000 children to have learnt and sung the song before the Gsummit which is being held in Carbis Bay in June.
The song aimed at young children is "fun and toe-tapping so that children can enjoy singing it" said Mr Rice who wrote the song with composer Peter Hobbs.
He added: "In the context of history and science, we are very, very small and this is just our moment in time.
"We're saying to G7 leaders, you just happen to be our leaders in this moment, so watch it."
One chorister, Josh aged 12, said: "Just because we're children, it doesn't mean we can't make a difference to these things."
The video for the song is intercut with footage illustrating climate change and world poverty.
Esme Page who helped set up the Sing2G7 initiative said they hope the song "will amplify children's voices" and put their sound "at the heart of discussion which decide their future".
"As leaders prepare to sit down to talk, children of the world will be standing up to sing", she said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.