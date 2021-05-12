Child dies after being hit by car at Cornwall campsite
A child has died after being hit by a vehicle at a campsite.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene and her next-of-kin have been informed.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the campsite in the Helston area in Cornwall at about 12:50 BST.
Officers from the specialist roads policing team are examining the scene. Her family are being supported by specially-trained officers.
