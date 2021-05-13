Child struck by car at Cornwall campsite was 20 months old
A child who died after being hit by a car at a campsite was 20 months old, police have revealed.
The girl, from the Nottingham area, was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a car towing a caravan.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to a campsite in the Helston area of Cornwall on Wednesday at about 12:50 BST.
The toddler was hit by a vehicle on private land, Devon and Cornwall Police have reported.
Her family are being supported by specially-trained officers and the coroner has been informed.
An investigation by a specialist roads policing team continues.
