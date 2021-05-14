Cornwall G7 protest site in Truro being reviewed
The police are reviewing a planned G7 summit protest site after concerns raised by local people.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it "listens to our communities" and is considering moving the site planned in Truro to another part of the city.
Local traders had expressed concerns the choice of Lemon Quay for a protest meant cancelling a five day farmers' market.
The review comes as calls for another protest site to be moved in Plymouth.
MP Luke Pollard has written to the Chief Constable asking for it be moved to Central Park, saying Plymouth Hoe is "the wrong location".
There are four approved G7 protest sites in Plymouth, Exeter, Truro and Falmouth.
The G7 summit is being held in Carbis Bay from 11 to 13 June.
Truro farmers' market stall holder, Caitlin Walsh, said: "It just doesn't make sense to me that the protestors are saying they're not going to be in Truro, they're going to be in St Ives so why does this space need to be taken up for that?"
Stuart Roden, Truro City Councillor, added: "It would be impossible to stop people coming to shop, the idea of mixing the general public with a protest group seems very ill thought out."
Supt Jo Hall from Devon and Cornwall Police said it is now under review: "Once we've got a final decision around what might be the next outcome of that we will share that with the community.
"We listen to our communities, we are really keen to work with them but we are scaling and planning for all different aspects of protests and other aspects of policing."
