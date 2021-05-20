Cornwall: Arctic walrus seen for first time in area
A walrus has been spotted off the coast of Cornwall for the first time.
Cornwall Wildlife Trust said the sighting of the arctic animal off Padstow was "absolutely a first".
It is thought to be the same walrus that was spotted in Pembrokeshire earlier this year who has become known as 'Wally'.
Nathaniel Barry, who saw the walrus on a sea safari on Wednesday, said: "I've always wanted to see them but they are usually nowhere near Cornwall."
Mr Barry said the skipper first thought it was a grey seal: "It popped up maybe 10m (30ft) away from us and the first thing I saw were these tusks.
"I was just in shock. It's the first time I believe that anyone in Cornwall has seen a walrus."
He believes it is the same walrus as the animal, dubbed Wally, which was spotted in Wales.
"The likelihood of seeing one walrus down here is remote so the likelihood of seeing two is a lot less," he said.
"The tusks were also the same size, it was amazing.
"These past 12 hours have been like a dream, I was as excited as the customers."
Abby Crosby, a marine conservation officer from Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: "It's absolutely a first and I'm amazed by this sighting.
"It's wonderful to hear he's on our coastline."
It follows the sighting of killer whales off Cornwall for the first time in more than ten years earlier this month.
The walrus is thought to have swum off towards Tintagel, but sightseers are urged to steer clear.
"Marine disturbance is a massive problem in Cornwall," said Ms Crosby.
"We need to leave him in peace so he does not come to harm which happens when they come into contact with humans."
