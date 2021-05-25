Helston death: Body of woman, 62, found in house
- Published
The death of a 62-year-old woman is being treated as suspicious, police have said.
Officers from the Devon and Cornwall force found the woman's body at a house on Meneage Road, Helston in Cornwall, at 8.30 BST.
Police were called to the property after concern was expressed for the woman's welfare.
The woman's death is being investigated and her next-of-kin have been informed, police said.
In a statement, the force appealed for anyone who may have seen anything "out of the ordinary" in the Greenbank, Bullock Lane and Meneage Street areas of Helston between the evening of Monday 24 May and Tuesday 25 May to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.