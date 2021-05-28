Cornwall cat with tuna tin stuck around neck is rescued
A cat with a tuna tin stuck around his neck has been caught and the can removed, the RSPCA says.
The charity's Cornwall branch was alerted after the cat was spotted wandering Alamein Road, in Saltash.
Photos showed he had managed to push his head through the tin, as the top and bottom had come off.
The tabby was checked over by a vet and was "doing pretty well" the charity said on Facebook. Staff are appealing for help to find out if he has owners.
Not microchipped
The cat was not microchipped and was "very flighty and runs off when approached", said Amy Bone, from the RSPCA.
A woman had found him and he was taken to an emergency vet at about 23:00 BST on Thursday, she said.
"He seems to be in good health and doing pretty well. He will get a full health check," said Ms Bone.
She said: "He will stay with us at the Cornwall branch to see if anyone comes for him."
