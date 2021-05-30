Helston man held in elderly woman murder investigation
- Published
An 84-year-old man has been arrested after the suspected murder of a woman in her 80s in Cornwall.
Officers said they were called to an address at Laflouder Fields, Mullion on Saturday following "reports of concern" for the woman's welfare.
A woman, who has not been named, was declared dead at the scene after the call at about 11:00 BST, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
Officers said the arrested man, from Helston, remained in police custody.
The house has been cordoned off as investigations continue.
