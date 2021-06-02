Murder arrest after woman's body found in Mount Hawke property
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to a property in Charlotte Close, in Mount Hawke, near Truro, Cornwall, at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday, after reports of a concern for welfare.
The body of a woman in her 40s was found and no-one else was in the property, officers said.
A 42-year-old man was arrested in Truro and was in custody, they added.
The property has been cordoned off and officers were carrying out further inquiries in the area, the force said.
Police added they were "particularly keen to speak to people who saw anyone visiting or leaving the address either on bank holiday Monday or yesterday [Tuesday]."
