Redruth's Buttermarket granted Grade II listing
A "much-loved" marketplace in Cornwall has been given Grade II status by the government.
The listing of Redruth's Buttermarket has been granted after it was recommended to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport by Historic England.
The market, which was completed in 1826, is owned by the Redruth Revival Community Interest Company (CIC).
Historic England said it hoped it would be a "key part" of the town's revival.
The two-storey building had been "altered over time to meet changing economic and social needs", Historic England said.
A previous timber-framed and thatched building was demolished in 1795 as it was obstructing traffic, it added.
The name Buttermarket was first used in 1884. However, its focus was more on fish, meat (particularly pork) and shoes.
Although it remained important to farmers and butchers into the 1950s, the meat market ceased trading in 1958 and that area was destroyed by a fire in 1982.
It was rebuilt as a shopping arcade in 2001 and was bought by the CIC in 2017.
Historic England said the building has been "listed as part of Redruth's High Streets Heritage Action Zone and is a key part of Redruth's revival".
Ross Simmonds, of Historic England, said it was a "fascinating building [which] has been at the heart of the community of Redruth for more than 200 years.
"It reflects how important Redruth's market is to people's lives and the local economy."
Ross Williams, of the CIC, said it was a "much-loved part of our town centre".
He added the listing "gives us a once-in-a-generation chance to bring it back to its former glory and fill it again with a buzz of small traders, business start-ups, cafes and workspaces".
