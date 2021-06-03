Cornwall 'theatrical superpower' Kneehigh to 'wind down'
- Published
A theatre company that grew from Cornwall to tour around the world is "winding down" after 40 years.
Kneehigh said in a statement that "recent changes in artistic leadership" had raised questions about whether the troupe could "sustain their vision".
Poet and writer Taran Spalding-Jenkin said it was "devastating" to see the end of a "theatrical superpower".
Kneehigh said in its last accounts that it was on the "route to recovery" from the pandemic.
The theatre company described itself as being renowned for its "multi-disciplinary style", fusing dance, comedy, acrobatics, singing and music.
And its shows were sent from Cornwall to the West End in London and Broadway in New York.
Comedy star Dawn French recorded a number of stories for the company and former artistic director Emma Rice went on to work at Shakespeare's Globe in London.
"There is a magic to them, a kind of whimsy that makes them fly," said Mr Spalding-Jenkin.
"It's devastating for me and for Cornish theatre to see Kneehigh wind down."
Kneehigh tweeted its thanks to the "hundreds of thousands of people", audiences and performers, who had "made what has been an incredible journey possible".
Its statement expressed "sadness and regret", adding: "Recent changes in artistic leadership raised questions as to whether Kneehigh could sustain their vision going forward.
"The trustees and company reflected on a possible new future but concluded that it was better and more responsible to close Kneehigh and ensure an orderly wind down."
Hedda Archbold, chair of the board of trustees, said in the statement that "this is a difficult time for the Kneehigh team".
Its last accounts for the year to April 2020, said it lost £140,000, but it planned to "return to a sustainable producing model from 2022 onwards".
Last year one of its founders, Mike Shepherd, quit as artistic director.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.