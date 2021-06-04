Woman, 48, named as Mount Hawke murder victim
- Published
A woman thought to have been murdered has been named by police.
The body of Michaela Hall, 48, was discovered at a property in Mount Hawke, near Truro in Cornwall on Tuesday.
A 42-year-old man arrested in Truro on suspicion of murder remains in custody, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Det Insp Stephanie Blundell, from the major crime investigation team, appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
She said: "It's not too late to contact police and any information you have could be invaluable to the investigation.
"I would particularly like to speak to any witnesses who saw or heard people visiting or leaving the address either on Bank Holiday Monday or Tuesday."
Officers were called to a property in Charlotte Close at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday, after reports of a concern for welfare.
