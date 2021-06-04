No Covid patients in hospitals in Cornwall
- Published
There are no Covid-19 patients in hospitals in Cornwall for the first time since August.
Government figures, which give the position as of Tuesday, also show there is one patient in hospital in Devon.
That patient was admitted to Exeter on 28 May.
North Devon and Torbay hospitals are approaching two months without any Covid-19 patients according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
As of 31 May, for the first time since 28 August, neither the Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust, nor the Cornwall Partnership Foundation Trust (CPFT) hospitals had any patients in beds following a positive coronavirus test.
The CPFT has been without patients since 12 April, while the zero patients in RCH has occurred for the first time since 2 October.
Not since 28 August have both Cornish hospital trusts had no Covid patients.
There have been no patients in hospital in North Devon since 3 April, while Torbay Hospital has been free of patients since 13 April - the only day since 30 March it housed a patient.
Derriford Hospital in Plymouth has had no Covid patients since 21 May.
There are no patients in hospitals in Devon and Cornwall in a mechanical ventilation bed.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.