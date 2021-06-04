BBC News

Saltash businesses facing 'nightmare' from Tamar Bridge work

Published
image captionSince the closure of part of the bridge on Tuesday there have been traffic delays

Bridge resurfacing works which are expected to last six months have created a "nightmare" for businesses after just three days.

The £6m project on the Tamar Bridge which connects Saltash in Cornwall and Plymouth in Devon began on Tuesday.

Saltash businesses said the disruption was during the busiest time of year following a difficult 15 months.

Bridge bosses said they recognised it was a "difficult period" and were working to minimise the impact.

Part of the bridge has been closed since Tuesday evening which has caused traffic disruption and delays.

image captionHairdresser Bridie Hillman said some people had missed their appointments because of the delays

One hairdresser said some people had been so late to their appointments they had to be turned away.

Bridie Hillman, from Bombshell hairdressers, said it left some people "really disappointed".

"Some of them haven't had their haircut since before the lockdown. But there's only so much we can do.

"It's been a bit of a nightmare."

image captionPeter Castell said 2021 had been difficult enough with the Covid-19 pandemic

Peter Castell, from Just Be Coffee Wine Lounge, said his business would struggle with "yet another problem".

"We just don't need this to go through the summer, we can't afford to have anything that might affect demand."

image captionGloria Challen believes the works should have been completed during lockdown

Gloria Challen, from Ronnie's Fruit and Veg, said her shop had been "dreadfully" impacted and "the traffic has been backed up for days".

"All these months we've been closed through lockdown, why couldn't it have been done through lockdown?"

Adam Webb, owner of Nicky's Glowbeads and Gifts, said last week was his "busiest week since Christmas" but since the project started he has had very few customers.

image captionRichard Cole, from Tamar Crossings, said the work could not be done overnight

Richard Cole, engineering manager from Tamar Crossings, explained the bridge was very close to local houses and resurfacing was a "noisy operation".

"Unfortunately if we carried it out at night it would cause a lot of disruption to those neighbours."

Tamar Crossings said the project was being funded by toll income and it had to be carried out during dry and mild weather.

It said: "We recognise that this is a difficult period for our customers, and we are doing everything within our control to minimise the impact of the works.

"All the toll booths are open during busy periods and we are continuing to monitor traffic flows across the bridge."

