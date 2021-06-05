BBC News

Man, 42, charged with woman's murder in Mount Hawke

Published
image copyrightDevon and Cornwall Police
image captionMichaela Hall's body was found at a property in Mount Hawke on Tuesday

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of a woman in Cornwall.

Lee Kendall, of Charlotte Close, Mount Hawke, is due to appear at Truro Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Mr Kendall, who was remanded in custody, is accused of the murder of 49-year-old Michaela Hall.

Police were called to a property in Charlotte Close at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday where they found Ms Hall's body inside.

