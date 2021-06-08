Car over cliff at Cadgwith prompts rescue operation
- Published
A driver was pulled out through the boot of a car after it car went over the edge of a cliff.
Emergency services were called out to the incident in Cadgwith, west Cornwall, just after 04:30 BST on Tuesday.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service managed to secure the vehicle with a strap and rescue the person through the back of the car.
The fire service said nobody was injured in the incident.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.