G7 summit: Bomb hoax sees Cornwall hotel evacuated
- Published
An area close to a G7 summit official site in Cornwall was evacuated after a bomb hoax.
About 100 people were moved from the Falmouth Hotel and neighbouring buildings early on Thursday morning after a suspicious package was found on grounds outside, police said.
Falmouth is hosting the international media centre for the G7 summit, which will begin in Carbis Bay on Friday.
The device was declared safe by a Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.
Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted that officers were called to the hotel in Cliff Road at about 03:15 BST.
A 328ft (100m) cordon was removed by 06:30 BST and residents were allowed to return to buildings.
A police spokesperson tweeted: "A smaller scene guard will remain in place until the item is collected and removed by scenes of crime.
"We currently believe that this was a hoax incident and a criminal investigation has been launched."