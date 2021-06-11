G7: Covid-19 outbreak at hotel near summit site
- Published
A hotel reportedly hosting media and security staff for the G7 has closed following a coronavirus outbreak.
The website for the Pedn Olva hotel in St Ives said it had temporarily shut on Thursday.
The hotel said staff had been affected and it would close for deep cleaning following discussions with Public Health England (PHE).
The hotel owners, St Austell Brewery, confirmed "a number of our team" at the hotel tested positive for Covid-19.
It said: "We immediately notified Public Health England of these cases and have been working closely with them to ensure we follow all appropriate safety guidelines.
"Following extensive discussions over the last few days with PHE and Cornwall Council, we have taken the decision to fully close the hotel."
'Safety' priority
St Austell Brewery said it appreciated "the inconvenience given the limited accommodation options available in the area" but said its priority was the "safety and security of our team and guests".
A spokesman said the hotel would reopen "once a full Covid-19 deep clean has taken place and we have the available staff to run it".
In a statement Public Health Cornwall said it was aware of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at a small number of hospitality venues in St Ives.
The venues are working closely with Cornwall Council's Public Health team and Public Health England South West to help prevent further transmission, but it added no venues had been asked to close.
Rachel Wigglesworth, director of Public Health for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: "We are working with these venues, Public Health England South West and our NHS partners to provide public health advice and help stop the spread of the virus.
"Our case rates in Cornwall are relatively low compared to the rest of the country, and we need everyone to help us keep it that way.
"It is vital that people don't drop their guard as we enter the summer holiday season and we all continue to follow the latest public health guidance.
"Remember 'hands, face, space and fresh air', self-isolate when required, and get the vaccine when you're eligible to do so."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.