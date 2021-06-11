Woman arrested over fatal three-vehicle crash in Cornwall
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man died in a three-vehicle crash in Cornwall.
Police were called to a bridge over the A30 on the B3274 near Roche at about 18:40 BST on Thursday.
The collision involved two cars and a Piaggio 125 scooter. Police said one of the cars and the scooter were destroyed by a fire that broke out.
The scooter rider - a 52-year-old local man - was pronounced dead at the scene.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the 22-year-old woman from Oxford was arrested and remains in police custody.
Officers are calling for people who witnessed the crash, which also involved a silver Toyota Yaris and a silver Mercedes ML270, or who has any information or dashcam footage, to come forward.