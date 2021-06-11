BBC News

Woman arrested over fatal three-vehicle crash in Cornwall

image captionA 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on a bridge over the A30 in Cornwall

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man died in a three-vehicle crash in Cornwall.

Police were called to a bridge over the A30 on the B3274 near Roche at about 18:40 BST on Thursday.

The collision involved two cars and a Piaggio 125 scooter. Police said one of the cars and the scooter were destroyed by a fire that broke out.

The scooter rider - a 52-year-old local man - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the 22-year-old woman from Oxford was arrested and remains in police custody.

Officers are calling for people who witnessed the crash, which also involved a silver Toyota Yaris and a silver Mercedes ML270, or who has any information or dashcam footage, to come forward.

