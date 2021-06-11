Police car involved in serious crash near G7 summit in Cornwall
A police car was involved in a serious crash which closed one of the major routes to the G7 summit in Cornwall.
Police said the crash on the A30 involved a Volvo police vehicle and a Volkswagen Golf.
Two Devon and Cornwall police officers were taken to hospital with suspected fractures and the driver of the Golf had serious leg injuries.
Emergency services were called to the crash near Hayle at about 01:45 BST on Friday.
The A30 reopened at about 08:50 BST.
Police said an investigation would be carried out, adding the incident had been referred to the Independent Office of Police Complaints (IOPC), and the force's Professional Standards Department.
The incident is the third serious collision on Cornwall's roads in 24 hours.
On Thursday, a man was killed in a three-vehicle collision on a bridge over the A30 near Roche and a woman died in a single-car crash in Camborne.
The G7 summit in Carbis Bay, near St Ives, officially starts on Friday.
The UK, US, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan make up the G7; with leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and the EU also attending.
