The Falmouth Classics yacht rally begins in Cornwall
The Falmouth Classics yacht rally returns for its 34th year, after the 2020 event was cancelled.
Organisers were forced to call off last year's race due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
This year will see more than 150 boats take part in a number of races in Falmouth's sailing waters, the Carrick Roads and Falmouth Bay.
The event is a three-day rally of classic sailing and traditional vessels including pilot gigs and motor boats.
The oldest yacht racing in the event, taking place from 11 to 13 June, is 120 years old.
Falmouth is currently hosting the national and international press for the G7 summit.
Keith Tullet, Chairman of the Falmouth Classics, said: "This year we obviously have the complication of Covid and also the G7 press in Falmouth whilst we have the festival on.
"The good news is that at a recent meeting the Cabinet Office and Cornwall Council expressed their preference that Falmouth Classics should go ahead in order to provide a spectacle on the water and help showcase all that is best about Falmouth."
Organisers say Pendennis Point, Trefusis Point, Castle Drive, the coastal footpath between Place and St Anthony's Lighthouse and St Mawes Castle are good locations to watch the racing.