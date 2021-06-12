Children perform for G7 leaders' partners at Minack Theatre
Children have held a special performance for the partners of the G7 leaders at a cliff-top theatre.
A motorcade wound down narrow lanes to reach the Minack Theatre which overlooks picturesque Porthcurno beach on Cornwall's south coast.
The partners were there for a special performance by Cornish children about plastic pollution.
The children were told about the guests minutes before they arrived.
The G7 summit is taking place in Carbis Bay, near St Ives, on Cornwall's north coast.
Zoe Curnow, executive director of the Minack, said: "All these young people were singing their hearts out to these really influential global leaders.
"The children were telling them afterwards: 'You can make a difference.'"
US First Lady Jill Biden later tweeted her thanks to the children for the "beautiful" show.
The route to the Minack is notorious for traffic jams as tourists flock to the area in the summer.
But with blue lights flashing the VIPs managed to avoid the heavy traffic faced by holidaymakers.
Miranda Penhaligon, who lives nearby, said: "It was mad, flashing blue lights, loads of cars.
"We are very isolated here and to see all these cars is just ridiculously amazing.
"We are just so excited, it's like a party."
