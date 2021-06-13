Pub and restaurants closed in Cornwall after Covid-19 tests
- Published
More pubs and restaurants in Cornwall have confirmed they have closed after members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
Boo Koos in Falmouth and Muddy Beach in Penryn closed their doors on Saturday due to positive Covid-19 test results.
The Shipwrights Arms in Helford also announced it was closing.
The Front in Falmouth said it had closed on Friday after staff tested positive.
On Thursday the Pedn Olva hotel in St Ives said it had temporarily shut after a coronavirus outbreak.
The G7 summit has been taking pace in Carbis Bay, near St Ives, with international media based 27 miles (43km) away in Falmouth since Friday.
'Prevent transmission'
Boo Koos posted on Facebook that it was closing "with great regret", the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
It was contacting people who had booked tables while "working on initiating a reopening date".
The Shipwrights Arms said on Facebook it had closed as a precautionary measure and hoped to reopen "in a couple of days, if all our results come back negative".
Muddy Beach said all staff working the past two days were being tested and isolating.
Cornwall Council issued a statement on Friday saying it had offered support to businesses affected.
"The venues are working closely with Cornwall Council's Public Health team and Public Health England (PHE) South West to help prevent further transmission. No venues have been asked to close," it said.
