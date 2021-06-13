Fifteen arrested after gas horns and spray paint found
Fifteen people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit pubic nuisance following a search at a flower nursery.
Police seized scaffolding, spray paint and gas horns at the Clowance Wood Nurseries in Praze, Camborne in Cornwall.
A warrant was carried out following information received by police.
The 15 people arrested on Saturday were taken into custody for questioning. Inquiries are continuing.
Seven women and eight men were arrested, aged between 20 to 67.
