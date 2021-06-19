Cornwall rip current rescue man tells how he nearly died
- Published
A man pulled out to sea in a rip current and left "black and blue" has praised "admirable" RNLI lifeguards.
John Marshall, from Yorkshire, said he "came within minutes of dying" at Mawgan Porth beach in Cornwall.
The retired police officer and cancer patient said he was less than chest height in water at a beach he had known for much of his life when he was swept away on Thursday.
He was brought back to shore clinging to the back of an RNLI water scooter.
'Aware of dangers'
Mr Marshall told the BBC he felt like it was being on a "water chute" when he was pulled out, despite being between red and yellow flags RNLI flags on the beach, near Newquay, denoting areas deemed safer to swim.
He said he had visited the area since the 1970s and had "been on that beach since I was a toddler".
He said: "I was aware of its dangers, of its powers, and I've seen many rescues. I just never thought I'd be part of one."
In an operation which took about 15 minutes, but Mr Marshall said "seemed like an age", he was brought back to shore with two lifeguards involved in rescuing him.
They also helped him protect his modesty after he lost his shorts from the power of the water.
Thank goodness Jon you were rescued by Theresa and the @RNLI !!— Mark Lobel (@marklobel) June 19, 2021
Your story explains perfectly how dangerous the sea can suddenly become.
I was also caught in the same rip at Mawgan Porth after standing in the water, less than chest height, in between the red and yellow flags. https://t.co/jI6icok0Lb
He said: "I look like I've walked into a pub and spilled [boxer] Tyson Fury's pint. I'm completely black and blue [in bruises]."
He added: "I have nothing but admiration for them and am indebted forever."
A BBC journalist got caught in the same rip current.
BBC World TV presenter Mark Lobel said waves took him under briefly several times before a surfer "told me to get on his board and paddle" in what he called "a miracle".
He said: "I've no doubt he saved my life."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.