Terrier stolen in Cornwall found 300 miles away in Essex
- Published
A dog stolen in Cornwall was found by police more than 300 miles away four days later.
Nine-year-old Patterdale terrier Lola went missing from near a barber shop in Perranporth on 8 June.
She was found unharmed near Chelmsford, Essex, when police stopped a motorhome. A man has been arrested.
Lola's owner, barber John Morrilly said the "lovely, happy, little friendly dog" did not seem affected by her experience.
Mr Morrilly, 41, said Lola was "very well known in town, and kids and pensioners come and say hello".
'More careful'
He said: "We were very lucky to get her back."
After she disappeared, social media posts about her theft were shared more than 20,000 times, he said.
Mr Morrilly said he was concerned that, if she went missing for more than a week, or if the social media campaign was too successful, she might have had her microchip taken out, or been dumped or killed.
However, she was found on 12 June by police who stopped a motorhome about 310 miles (500km) away.
Mr Morrilly said he had since added CCTV cameras to his home and would be a "little more careful".
Devon and Cornwall Police said a 34-year-old man from London had been arrested on suspicion of theft and released on bail until 8 July.
The force announced last month it had appointed a specialist officer to fight a rising number of dog thefts.
Lola's return came on the same day a French bulldog from Devon which was stolen while pregnant was found near Manchester, about 225 miles (360km) from home.
