Truro nursery closes amid criminal damage probe
Police are investigating claims of criminal damage at a children's day nursery school.
The Devon and Cornwall force said the investigation was ongoing at the privately-run Tiggers Too! nursery near Truro in Cornwall.
No children had been harmed in the alleged incidents, said officers.
The nursery has closed and Cornwall Council said it was supporting parents who needed to find alternative provision.
Schools inspector Ofsted said the nursery provider had told it in April about "several incidents concerning safety hazards" at the nursery.
"However, they worked with a number of agencies, including Ofsted, to resolve the issues," it said.
"On 7 June, following further incidents, the provider took the decision to temporarily close the nursery in order to address matters, and it has remained closed since then."
Police said they were alerted on 4 June about the allegations at the nursery for children up to the age of five.
"Police are working with partner agencies as part of ongoing inquiries," officers said.
Cornwall Council said "as there is an ongoing police investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further".
